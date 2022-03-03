EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over $1.5 million in grant funding has been awarded to the city of Easthampton.

The city will create a new path from the Manahan Rail Trail to Park Street. Additionally, the current sidewalk on Park Street near the Mountain View School runs too close to the road in some areas and needs repair. The section of sidewalk will be remade to proper safety standards.

22News spoke with Easthampton City Planner Jeff Bagg about this extensive project, “We’ve been looking at this for four years and the park street route is a common road and its the preferred route we think for most students and families. So this is why we chose this route.”

The city has created a website with more details on this project.

Groundbreaking for this project is still a long way away. Construction will not begin until 2025 at the earliest. The city planner emphasized that residents living near or on park street will be informed individually before any project begins.