Easthampton reinstates late fees, levies, and warrants for residents, businesses

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning on September 1st, the city of Easthampton has reinstated late fees, levies, and warrants for residents and businesses.

On March 20th, the city suspended the fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city will now continue these fees, which helps the city’s budget. Many local funding to the city’s budget have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Easthampton is also telling residents and businesses that they are continuing to search for grant money to help relieve economic strain they may have. The City’s Rent Relief and Small & Microenterprise Business Funds are examples of grants awarded to the city.

