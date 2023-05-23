EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the failed Superintendent search, some residents this week have officially began the formal process to recall Chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski.

Last Thursday, Easthampton City Clerk Barbara LaBombard confirmed that she had certified the required 400 signatures for the effort to move forward after two residents turned in a petition signed by over 400 residents. While hundreds in the City are backing this plan, not everyone is on board, especially with elections coming in just a few months.

“I don’t understand why we’re keeping this going and we’re dividing our little city even more in a very divided country. Can’t we just let this die down? I mean, there’s gonna be elections in November so let’s just let the elections take care of it,” said Jean Frances of Easthampton.

On the affidavit, some of the listed reasons for the recall includes being unresponsive, sending police to someone’s home to make a job offer at midnight, unprofessional behavior and refusal to move to hybrid meetings.

Kwiecinski’s term is set to expire at the end of the year.