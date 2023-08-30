EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – To help improve relationships, Easthampton held its annual national night out this Wednesday evening.

It was held on Williston Avenue, to promote police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer to live in and improve quality of life. K-9 sergeant, Andrew Beaulieu spoke with us and said with this event, law enforcement is able to make sure everyone feels at home.

“They meet us here and they create a relationship with us here,” expressed Beaulieu. “They feel more comfortable reaching out and that they’ll have an ear to listen to when they need it.”

In the past nine years, this event has become a staple for many in the city and has grown every year.

