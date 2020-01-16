Easthampton residents express concern over increased property taxes

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Easthampton residents attended a public meeting Wednesday evening concerning their property taxes. They were concerned because some saw a dramatic increase.

It was a packed room at Easthampton City Hall Wednesday night.

Property taxes in the city have increased by more than 14%. This means an average single-family home assessed at $265,184 will see a property tax increase of $742 this year.

The increase comes as a result of a Proposition 2.5 override voters approved in 2018 to fund construction of a pre-K through eighth-grade school which will replace the three schools.

There was also a reassessment of properties in the city.

Real estate tax bills are determined by a property’s assessed value and a municipality’s tax rate.

There was also a Finance Committee meeting Wednesday night, which started at 5:30pm at city hall.