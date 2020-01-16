Breaking News
Amber Alert Canceled: Abducted Springfield girl found safe, suspect in custody

Easthampton residents express concern over increased property taxes

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Easthampton residents attended a public meeting Wednesday evening concerning their property taxes. They were concerned because some saw a dramatic increase.

It was a packed room at Easthampton City Hall Wednesday night.

Property taxes in the city have increased by more than 14%. This means an average single-family home assessed at $265,184 will see a property tax increase of $742 this year.

The increase comes as a result of a Proposition 2.5 override voters approved in 2018 to fund construction of a pre-K through eighth-grade school which will replace the three schools.

There was also a reassessment of properties in the city.

Real estate tax bills are determined by a property’s assessed value and a municipality’s tax rate.

There was also a Finance Committee meeting Wednesday night, which started at 5:30pm at city hall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories