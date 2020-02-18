Easthampton residents have one more day to submit comments on redevelopment plan

Easthampton (WWLP) — The public has one more day to submit any comments and concerns about Easthampton’s Downtown Strategic Plan.

The 129-page redevelopment plan for Easthampton outlines the challenges the city is facing including it’s walkability, parking, and economic growth.

Wednesday is the last day of a two-week public comment period, which allows resident’s to make suggestions about the recommendations outlined in the blueprint.

“It kind of gives the holistic picture of what Easthampton has and what our residents want to go and how we should get there while having a nice eye towards 15 years from now,” Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said.

One of the scenarios in the blueprint calls for the Pepin School turning into a new library with a community space, another scenario would transform the school into senior housing that would include affordable housing units.

Maple School is also listed as a possible new library site. The Maple, Center and Pepin school buildings are set to be vacated by 2022.

All three schools would be consolidated within the city’s middle school and turned into a new k through 8 school.

The strategic plan also focuses on redeveloping downtown, mainly along Main, Union and Cottage Streets.

Mayor LaChapelle hopes to see the final draft out by march and schedule public forums before the end of the fiscal year.