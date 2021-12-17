Easthampton residents raise money for local girl with cerebral palsy

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The community came together Friday night to raise money for a young Easthampton girl with cerebral palsy. Four-year-old Harper Carpenter had a big smile on her face as her friends and family gathered at the Easthampton American Legion.

Harper is in the process of getting a new electronic wheelchair, and her family needs a van that can accommodate the wheelchair. You can donate to the family through their GoFundMe page.

Her father Seth Carpenter told 22News the van will give Harper more freedom, “You know, I am probably the luckiest father in the world to have her. She makes me happy. She’s the sweetest kid and is loved by her community.”

The American Legion Post 351 Holyoke Catfish Derby also made a large donation to help Harper.