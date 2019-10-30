Easthampton residents to decide on several ballot questions on Election Day

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Election Day is now less than a week away, and Easthampton residents have a lot to think about on November 5.

City officials believe this is a big year for Easthampton when it comes to voting because there will be four questions on the ballot. Ranked-choice voting and longer mayoral terms will be just some of the questions on the ballot when Easthampton voters head to the polls.

The Ranked Choice Voting is a system where voters rank candidates in order of preference. The candidate with a majority of votes wins. If no candidate receives 50 percent, then the candidate with the least vote share is eliminated.

Voters will also decide whether to extend the mayor’s term from two years to four. Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is running unopposed.

“The full voting community of Easthampton really deserved and needed a chance to weigh in personally and not just the views of a smaller group,” Mayor LaChapelle told 22News.

Question 4 is a non-binding question to establish a municipal lighting plant for the purpose of operating a telecommunications system. A contested at-large City Council seat and district City Council seat will also be on the ballot.

Voting will take place at White Brook Middle School and Easthampton High School on November 5.

Polls open at 7 a.m.