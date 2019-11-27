Easthampton restaurant to donate hot pizzas on Thanksgiving

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With the start of the holiday season, local businesses are giving back.

Nini’s Italian Ristorante in Easthampton is spreading the joy this Thanksgiving by making sure families in need throughout western Massachusetts have food on their table.

For just $10, you can purchase a gift card for an 18-inch pizza that will be donated to the Easthampton Community Center.

Nini’s Ristorante owner, Johnny Daniele told 22News, “It’s the time of year and I realize that a hot pizza is a little bit more charitable than a canned good and so a family can sit around the table and enjoy a hot pizza and that joy alone it’s just like a simple pleasure that a lot of us take for granted.”

If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, you can purchase the $10 gift card from Nini’s between now and December 24.