EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton School Committee is searching for a new Superintendent of Schools and looking for volunteers to help make that decision.

The committee is beginning this process with a survey open to everyone in the community to help develop a profile for the candidates. You can fill out the survey provided on the Easthampton Public Schools’ website. The survey is anonymous and closes on January 6th.

The school committee is also looking for 14 volunteers to serve on the Superintendent Search Committee, which will be responsible for narrowing the candidates to a top three to five finalists. They are also looking for the following groups to be represented in this committee:

3 teachers (1 PreK-3 level; 1 grade 4-8 level; and 1 grade 9-12 level)

1 special education teacher

3 parents (1 PreK-3 level; 1 grade 4-8 level; and 1 grade 9-12 level of which 1 is requested to be a special education parent)

1 Special Education Coordinator

1 Director of Business Services

1 city HR Director

1 principal/assistant principal

1 Paraeducator support staff member

1 community member

1 student (high school senior is preferred)

The volunteers will be expected to commit time to interview schedules and the following list of dates:

January 12, 2023 at 6:00 pm – Search Committee training; compose questions, and review interview schedule.

January 18, 2023 at 6:00 pm – Search Committee finalizes questions for semi-finalist interviews.

January 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26 – Semifinalist applications reviewed by Search Committee.

January 30, 31 – All interviews will be held in the evenings beginning at 6:00 pm and end at

February 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9,10 at 9:15 pm. – Each interview will last for 1 hour with a 15-minute break between interviews. (Schedule may be reduced depending upon number of applications received.)

February 10, 2023 at 6:00 pm – Search Committee nominates 3-5 finalists.

February 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm – The Search Committee presents a list of finalists to the School Committee. The Search Committee is discharged.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to send a letter of interest to the Easthampton Public Schools; “Attention: Suzanne Colby, 50 Payson Avenue, 2nd Floor, Easthampton, MA 01027.” Letters must be received by January 6th.