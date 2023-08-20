EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Four members currently serving on the Easthampton School Committee have announced their candidacy in the upcoming Fall 2023 municipal elections.

Megan W. Harvey, Ben Hersey, Sam Hunter, and Laura Scott pulled nomination papers for School Committee. There will be a total of six School Committee seats on the ballot this November, with Mayor Nicole LaChappelle serving as the seventh seat.

Starting this fall the responsibilities include a renewed search for a district Superintendent, developing and approving an annual school department budget, and continue to improve community building.