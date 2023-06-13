EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After naming an interim superintendent, the Easthampton School Committee is yet to confirm the deal.

The motion to hire former Worcester superintendent Maureen Binienda as interim superintendent passed unanimously on Monday night. As Easthampton Public Schools move closer to filling this vacancy, the committee chairperson explained where contract negotiations currently stand with Binienda.

Chair of the Easthampton School Committee, Cynthia Kwiecinski, telling 22News, “I was hoping that we would be finished today, but we are not going to be finished and we will be scheduling another executive session to reveal the contract.”

Next month, the committee will begin to discuss the visions and goals for a permanent superintendent.