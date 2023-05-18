EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton city councilors and school committee members heard from potential candidates looking to fill two open committee seats Thursday night.

Those seats became vacant following the resignations of Laurie Garcia and Shannon Dunham, sparked by controversy over the superintendent search. Ten letters of interest were submitted, and tonight the convention heard from each candidate for five minutes.

All gave an introduction, explaining their interest in the position and their thoughts on participating in the interim superintendent search.

After statements were made, committee members asked one question, with one-minute answers. Multi-winner, sequential ranked choice voting will be used to elect the new School Committee members.

The voting starts on May 31.