EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The process will begin this month to fill the two empty seats on the School Committee.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Easthampton, two members of the School Committee have resigned from their positions over the past few months, leaving two vacancies.

22News spoke with Mayor Nicole LaChapelle after the Easthampton school committee voted to pick a different superintendent in its first meeting. The committee initially offered it to Doctor Vito Perrone, but he said that offer was taken back because he used the word ‘ladies’ in an email. Mayor LaChapelle said the school committee did not come to an agreement with Doctor Perrone because of negotiations.

Committee member Shannon Dunham resigned in April due to health-related reasons, however, her resignation email began with, “Ladies and gentlemen.” Laurie Garcia is the second committee member who voted to restart negotiations with Dr. Vito Perrone. Dunham and Garcia were the only two school committee members to vote in favor of restarting negotiations with Perrone.

Easthampton residents, at least 18 years old and registered voters, can apply for one of

the two open School Committee positions. Qualified residents can submit a statement of interest to the City Clerk by May 15 by US mail: Office of the City Clerk, 50 Payson Ave, Easthampton, MA

01027 or email cityclerk@easthamptonma.gov.

The city is encouraging candidates from diverse backgrounds and experiences to apply for the Committee composition that reflects its constituents.

“The City Council and School Committee are committed to ensuring this process is transparent

and fair. The public will remain informed throughout the selection process as we will hold all

meetings in a hybrid format,” said City Council President Homar Gomez.

The process begins on May 10th at 7:00 p.m., where the Council and the committee will lay the groundwork and set rules for the convention. The second meeting will be on May 18th at 7:15 p.m., where they will listen to the potential candidates, and the final meeting will be held on May 31st at 6:00 p.m. for a final vote.

“We look forward to welcoming new members to the School Committee who share our

commitment to the success of our students and community,” said School Committee Chairwoman Cynthia Kwiecinski.