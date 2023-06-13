EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton School Committee unanimously voted Monday night to offer a one-year interim superintendent position.

Binienda is currently the leader of the Quaboag Regional School District and before that, she oversaw the Worcester Public Schools for six years.

Committee member Marin Goldstein said that Binienda was the strongest of the five candidates and that he hopes this decision can get the district back on track as a district and help heal some of the divisions that were formed during this long search, which saw two long term candidates come and go due to separate controversies.

“She already has a year of being an interim superintendent since her retirement and I think that that also gives her a lot of knowledge on how to step into a district how to best be of assistance for a one-year, very focused stint while we, next winter, start on searching and finding our long term superintendent.”

Binienda holds master’s degrees in education from Harvard University and Fitchburg State College and her term with the Warren school district ends June 30. Goldstein says that she was excited when the offer was made to her and the committee hopes that a decision may be announced Tuesday night at the School Committee meeting.