EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton School Committee is now seeking an interim superintendent.

During a work session on Monday night, they discussed how to go about the process. Their goal is to fill the position by July first of this year.

“We are going to get resumes. We are going to get a work session. We are going to look at them, decide on how many candidates to call to bring forward for an interview, then we will begin interviews,” expressed Easthampton School Committee Chairperson, Cynthia Kwiecinski.

The Massachusetts Association of School Committees is helping in the search process. This coming after two school committee members; Shannon Dunham, and mostly recently Laurie Garcia have resigned in the wake of the superintendent search controversy.

“Laurie Garcia is a 100% dedicated member of the education community. A teacher as well as to the school committee and I will certainly miss her point of view on the committee,” Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told 22News.

Both Dunham and Garcia were the only two school committee members to vote in favor of restarting negotiations with Dr. Vito Perrone. Perrone was first offered the position, but it was rescinded when he used the word “ladies” in an email with the committee. Then their second pick, Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark withdrew after students brought forward some of her Facebook posts they said were transphobic.

Another work session will be held on Monday, May 8 to look at resumes of potential candidates.