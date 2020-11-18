Easthampton schools suspend in-person learning due to COVID-19 surge in nearby communities

HAMPSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton schools are suspending in-person learning and all grades are now going to learn remotely.

This decision isn’t based on an outbreak in Easthampton school. Local health officials thought this was the best decision due to cases surging in surrounding communities. In a 4-3 vote, the Easthampton school committee has decided for all grades in all of the city’s schools to go fully remote starting on Monday, November 23.

Up until now, only kindergarten and special populations of students were learning in person as part of a phased-in approach. All other grades have been learning remotely. The students learning in person were doing so at Easthampton High School due to its size.

All first graders in Easthampton were scheduled to go back to in-person learning on Wednesday, however, those students will now be staying home. This also comes after Governor Charlie Baker has said that all communities were not considered high risk should have some type of in-person learning.

The decision is being made based on state metrics local metrics and surrounding towns and cities that have had to step back to remote after following a hybrid model for several weeks. Herbert adds that cases continue to rise in the city and the level of risk could go up as well as we head into the holiday season.

Special groups and Kindergarten students in Easthampton will finish the week learning in-person before going full remote on Monday.