EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton has signed a one-year contract for an interim superintendent of schools.

The School Committee has chosen Maureen Benienda, the former superintendent of Worcester schools and current interim superintendent at the Quaboag Regional School District. The committee voted two weeks ago to hire Benienda out of five candidates but was still in contract negotiations.

Binienda has her Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, from Fitchburg University in Elementary Education, and Special Education (1976), a Master’s in Education from

Fitchburg State University (1981) and a MA in Education from Harvard Graduate School of Education (1992).

Easthampton’s search for a new superintendent has been plagued by controversy. Dr. Vito Perrone’s offer for the position was rescinded due to the wording he used in an email. Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark backed out after some of her Facebook posts sparked controversy. Two members of the school committee resigned over the contentious search.