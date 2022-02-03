Easthampton smoke alarm distribution continues

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Red Cross teamed up Thursday with the Easthampton Fire Department installing smoke detectors in the homes of senior citizens.

For several years, the Red Cross Chapter has worked with local fire departments installing hundreds of smoke detectors in the homes of older residents. Easthampton Fire Chief Christopher Norris told 22News, “many older homeowners remain at risk.”

“Over forty to fifty percent of the fire fatalities are people over the age of sixty five. And through investigation, what we found even further, is the fact many of those fatalities had no working smoke detectors.” Chief Christopher Norris, Easthampton Fire Department

Accompanied by Red Cross and Council on Aging personnel, Easthampton firefighters installed around 15 smoke detectors Thursday, adding to the more than 100 installed since last year.