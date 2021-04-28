Easthampton students tackle climate change

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School in Easthampton are getting their hands dirty for a great cause, by planting trees around their school to better their community.

Earlier in the year, a group of students decided they wanted to help fight climate change. And with help from Nan Childs, a second and third-grade teacher at the school, they’re doing just that.

The climate team spent Wednesday afternoon planting trees. The group chose white oaks, as the type of tree is native to the area and can sequester large amounts of carbon.

“Native plants, in general, are just really important, I think a lot of people don’t really realize how important they are, they’re really good to host different insects which provide food for birds and stuff,” seventh-grader Miren Harrison-Millman said.

Miren’s twin sister, Jane told 22News that planting trees also helps the community.

“Well you know trees are so good for the environment and they cool the community and that’s something we wanted to do to benefit our school and the environment,” Jane said.

Thanks to a local grant, they will also be selling seedlings to the community to help fund more tree plantings. And in honor of Earth Day, the school made a ribbon tree, for students to write about something in the environment they care about.

The students also offered some advice for other kids looking to get involved, “I’d say just get out there and don’t be afraid to just get started,” Jane said.

Members of the climate change team are below:

Nan Childs (Teacher/Organizer)

Miren Harrison-Millman

Jane Harrison-Millman

Shira Sweet

Quinn Siang

Marissa Bucs

The climate team will be hard at work making sure the trees stay hydrated and healthy in their new home.