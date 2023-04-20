EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another wrinkle in Easthampton’s search for a new superintendent of Schools.

A candidate who withdrew was accused of being transphobic by some Easthampton students. That candidate, Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark, accepted an offer only to withdraw a few days later.

Email correspondence between Easthampton Students and Mayor Nicole Lachapelle show that the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance expressed concerns over what they call “conservative transphobic rhetoric” that Faginski-Stark posted to her personal Facebook account.

Screenshots show she posted a video from right-wing outlet Prager-U, commenting on transgender athletes in women’s sports, along with a separate post about Title IX protections for women’s sports.

The mayor responded to students on the Thursday, April 13, saying she would follow up on their concerns. One day later, Faginski-Stark withdrew.

“The candidate withdrew, let our chair know, and we go into our regular school committee meeting on April 25, and discuss the options,” says mayor LaChapelle.

The mayor communicating the withdrawal to those students through email on April 14, saying she was grateful that they voiced their concerns. 22News has reached out to Dr. Faginski-Stark about those concerns, she is currently out of office.