EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton has started to reopen City Hall on Payson Avenue to resume city services in the building.

According to the City of Easthampton, services were temporarily relocated after a building closure on July 24 that lasted several weeks due to safety concerns related to the air quality in the building. Staff members had to work remotely or at other municipal buildings within the city.

The building’s new HVAC system has some final adjustments taking place over the next few weeks, and the entire building will be getting a deep clean by ServPro Wednesday through Friday.

The following departments will return to their offices on Monday:

Planning Department

Assessor

DPW Engineering

Health Department

Building Department

Human Resources

Department of Public Works

Mayor’s Office

Procurement

The City Clerk’s office will be open by appointment only on Monday and Tuesday. The Treasurer and Payroll office is returning to City Hall on Wednesday. The Collections officer will be open on Monday in the Safety Complex Lobby and will be closed on Tuesday for equipment to be moved back into City Hall. The Auditor’s office will be at the Safety Complex until Thursday and will be moved into City Hall on Friday.

Easthampton City Hall is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday.