EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, a meeting will be held in Easthampton as the city begins its planning process to prepare a digital equity plan.

The Mass Broadband Institute selected the city to be in the first community cohort to build a plan. Digital equity refers to ensuring that everyone has fair and equal access to technology, as well as the skills and knowledge to use it.

Easthampton will begin a six-month planning process to prepare this digital equity plan, according to a news release from the City of Easthampton.

“Always looking for solutions rather than admire problems, Easthampton’s acceptance into the

MBI’s first cohort strengthens our fiber optic and cyber security goals for all residents,” stated

Mayor LaChapelle. “We are asking for public input at the October meeting to understand

residents’ priorities.”

The meeting is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mountain View School. The meeting will start with a short presentation followed by breakout sessions.