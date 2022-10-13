EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton is offering residents the opportunity to get the flu and COVID-19 booster vaccines.

On Saturday, October 15, a drive-through flu clinic will be held at the Easthampton Fire Department for ages 5 and up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can sign up using this link. Select the ‘Flu (influenza)’ vaccine option and choose clinic name ‘Flu 2022 Easthampton Fire Department.’

A COVID-19 booster clinic will be held on Tuesday, October 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mountain View School. Both Pfizer (ages 12+) and Moderna (ages 18+) bivalent boosters will be available. Use this link to register. Select the ‘COVID-19’ vaccine option and choose clinic name ‘COVID 2022 Easthampton Mountain View School.’

If persons choose both the Flu and COVID-19 vaccine option while registering, it will show no available appointments. Choose one vaccine at a time to register as each location requires a separate registration. Pre-registration is strongly preferred. Anyone with questions or needing assistance signing up, contact the Easthampton Health Department at: (413) 529-1400 ext. 430.