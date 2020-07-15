Easthampton to offer in-person services outside City Hall

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton has a way for residents to book appointments with their city leaders while city hall remains closed.

City departments have been closed since March 16 to protect the public from Coivd-19 but starting Wednesday, there is a way to meet with a city official. Residents will now be allowed to schedule in-person appointments with city departments. These appointments will take place outside City Hall.

Accessible semi-enclosed tents are expected to be set up outside with chairs and tables. Some employees are working in City Hall, but many continue to work remotely for everyone’s safety. 22News spoke with Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, who detailed the alternative appointment process for employees and visitors.

“Employees are coming in and they’re working but we don’t want everyone to be there at one time because we don’t want to tax our airflow and air filtration system and so we really get a handle from a scientific point about what is safe,” she explained.

Mayor LaChapelle extended the closure of city departments until at least September 1. That includes city hall, council on aging, and public schools.

She will review the situation next month, to see if further action needs to be taken on the reopening process.