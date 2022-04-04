EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton is piloting a hybrid option for public meetings.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Mayor’s Office, all multi-member bodies, boards, and committees will return to in-person meetings on April 1. The following departments will test the hybrid meeting option:

City Council

Conservation Commission

Planning Board

School Committee

School Building Committee

Zoning Board of Appeals

“Virtual meetings opened public meetings to residents in unprecedented numbers. Hybrid meetings are a part of the “new normal,” said Mayor LaChapelle.

As new equipment and software are being updated by the Easthampton I.T. Department, public access will become available to provide virtual access to in-person meetings. Locations of the virtual meetings will be published on the public notices and agendas.

“The goal is to update all public meeting spaces, allowing hybrid meetings to be the norm, not the exception. The reality is that a large part of the City’s IT infrastructure is so old, replacement is the only choice,” said IT Director Dr. Karin Moyano Camihort.