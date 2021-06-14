Easthampton to rescind COVID-19 orders in July

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 orders issued in Easthampton will end in July, according to the mayor’s office.

On Monday, Mayor Nicolle LaChapelle along with the city’s Board of Health agreed to rescind the orders which include the city’s State of Emergency, effective July 1, 2021, at 12:01 a.m.

“The jointly issued ‘omnibus’ order makes the City’s local COVID-19 orders consistent with orders issued by Governor Baker and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the safety standards, recommended best practices, and checklists as may be issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development and Guidance issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission,” the mayor’s office said.

The State of Emergency, which was issued on March 13, 2020, will end two weeks after the Commonwealth’s State of Emergency ends on June 15.

The rescinded Easthampton orders are: