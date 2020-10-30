Easthampton to revert back to Step 1, Phase 3 of state re-opening plan

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Effective Friday, October 30, Easthampton will be taking a step back to Step 1 of Phase 3, as a direct result of new cases of COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Public Health Thursday.
The state’s weekly COVID-19 map shows 12 western Massachusetts, including Easthampton, listed as red, meaning it’s a high-risk area for COVID-19. According to the city’s Board of Health, the following types of businesses are not allowed to operate during Step 1 of Phase 3:
- Indoor performance venues
- Roller skating rinks
- Trampoline parks
- Obstacle courses
- Laser tag
- Escape rooms
The following types of businesses must reduce capacity to 40 percent (previously 50 percent while in Step 2 of Phase 3) when operating during Step 1 of Phase 3:
- Driving/flight schools
- Gyms
- Library
- Museums
- Arcades
- Lower-contact indoor and outdoor recreation businesses
In a statement sent to 22News, the state Board of Health Chair stated:
The state has seen an uptick in positive COVID cases and Easthampton is now on the brink ofMaggie Hebert, Board of Health Chair
being red in the high-risk category. As a community we need to be more diligent to stop the
spread; therefore, we have made the difficult decision to roll back to Step 1 of Phase 3
immediately. We will continue to monitor but please follow the guidelines so we can support
our local businesses but also remain healthy.
Hebert went on to say rolling back the opening was a difficult decision. For more information on the city’s order, click here.