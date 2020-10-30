Easthampton to revert back to Step 1, Phase 3 of state re-opening plan

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Effective Friday, October 30, Easthampton will be taking a step back to Step 1 of Phase 3, as a direct result of new cases of COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Public Health Thursday.

DPH: 12 western Massachusetts communities at high risk for COVID-19

The state’s weekly COVID-19 map shows 12 western Massachusetts, including Easthampton, listed as red, meaning it’s a high-risk area for COVID-19. According to the city’s Board of Health, the following types of businesses are not allowed to operate during Step 1 of Phase 3:

  • Indoor performance venues
  • Roller skating rinks
  • Trampoline parks
  • Obstacle courses
  • Laser tag
  • Escape rooms

The following types of businesses must reduce capacity to 40 percent (previously 50 percent while in Step 2 of Phase 3) when operating during Step 1 of Phase 3:

  • Driving/flight schools
  • Gyms
  • Library
  • Museums
  • Arcades
  • Lower-contact indoor and outdoor recreation businesses

In a statement sent to 22News, the state Board of Health Chair stated:

The state has seen an uptick in positive COVID cases and Easthampton is now on the brink of
being red in the high-risk category. As a community we need to be more diligent to stop the
spread; therefore, we have made the difficult decision to roll back to Step 1 of Phase 3
immediately. We will continue to monitor but please follow the guidelines so we can support
our local businesses but also remain healthy.

Maggie Hebert, Board of Health Chair

Hebert went on to say rolling back the opening was a difficult decision. For more information on the city’s order, click here.

