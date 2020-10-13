Easthampton to still allow trick or treating Halloween night

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is just about 2 weeks away and local municipalities continue to issue guidance on the holiday.

Some are being super strict, while others are taking a less active approach.

Easthampton is cancelling 2 popular city sponsored events, but trick or treating is still happening.

The mayor told me she feels there are adequate public health guidelines to allow residents to make their own decisions.

The Rag Shag Parade and Fall Festival won’t be happening in Hampshire County this year.

But trick or treating in Easthampton can still happen, at your own risk.

Easthampton said each resident can decide if they would like to participate in trick or treating.

Northampton resident, Will Abbot told 22News, “I think there are ways to do it if towns are smart about it then I think we should give kids the opprotunity to have that holiday and be a little more normal.”

If you decide to go trick or treating you are being asked to wear a face mask and only travel in small groups.

For people passing out candy you are asked to lay it all out on a tray or a table, have them individually wrapped and wear gloves to protect yourself and others.

It’s important to remember a plastic Halloween mask, is not a substitute for a cloth one.