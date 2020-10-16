Easthampton toy drive aims to help families impacted by COVID-19

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton is continuing its holiday tradition and will run a toy fund for the 2020 Holiday season.

The toy fund this year is in response to the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on families. Toys, books, and games are welcomed to contribute to the educational development of children.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole Lachappelle said this fund will support children ages 12 and under who may be dealing with boredom and anxiety caused by the pandemic. Mayor Lachappelle also that the fund is driven by the joy of participants.

Mayor Lachappelle told 22News, “It is an activity and tradition that is just driven by of joy of everyone involved.”

You must contact the city before November 30 to participate in the toy drive.