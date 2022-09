EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A hefty grant was awarded to one local community for traffic safety improvements.

The Easthampton Police Department was awarded a $30,000 grant to increase traffic safety within the city.

The grant comes from the 2023 Municipal Road Safety Grant Program.

These grants provide police departments the ability to address local traffic issues. The goal is to support and develop new strategies to reduce roadway crashes, injuries, and fatalities across the Commonwealth.