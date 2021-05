EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Board of Health has voted to rescind their Mandatory Mask Zone Order.

City health officials made the vote in order to be consistent with the state’s rules.

Last week, Governor Charlie Baker announced that masks are no longer required outdoors if you can practice social distancing.

If you are entering an indoor business like a restaurant or a grocery store, you still need to wear a mask.