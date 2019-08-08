Easthampton welcomes ValleyBike Share Program

EASTHAMPTON (WWLP) – The ValleyBike Share program is now available in another western Massachusetts city.

Easthampton is now the newest location. There are now six cities and towns in the Pioneer Valley that have ValleyBikes. Four locations in Easthampton includes 90 Union Street, the rail trail at Millside Park, the Old Town Hall and at City Hall.

The stations and bikes were funded by a $225,000 state Housing Choice capital grant awarded to the city in 2018. Easthampton joins Amherst, Holyoke, Northampton, South Hadley, and Springfield.

These bikes were launched last summer and helps to promote green transportation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“It allows residents in Easthampton to connect to other parts of the city very easily and with a lot of health benefits,” Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said.

You can download the app, just type in “Valleybike” into your app store. It allows you to check bike routes, the nearest bike station, and more.