Easthampton woman gets pretrial probation in deadly 2018 pedestrian crash

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman facing motor vehicle homicide charges in connection with a December 2018 pedestrian crash has been put on pretrial probation, according to the DA’s office.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said 62-year-old Ruby Schmid of Easthampton appeared in Northampton District Court “for an agreed-up disposition” Tuesday, for the December 3, 2018, crash that killed 63-year-old Denise Herzog, also of Easthampton.

Easthampton Police and the Massachusetts State Police were called to investigate the pedestrian crash on Cottage Street that Monday afternoon. Investigators determined Herzog was crossing the street in a crosswalk at the time she was struck. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she died the following day.





The case has been ongoing for years and Schmid was previously found not competent to stand trial.

Under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 276 Section 87, the Court, with approval of a judge, may place a defendant on pretrial probation, which is an agreement between the prosecutor and defendant before a trial or a plea of guilty.

“The Commonwealth believes that because the defendant is not competent to stand trial, or to plead guilty in this case, today’s result was a fair outcome to a terrible tragedy,” Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington, who prosecuted the case, said.

Two additional charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a civil crosswalk violation have been dismissed. Schmid was ordered not to drive a car or seek a license from the RMV during her pretrial probation period.

“We hope this disposition brings some closure and justice for Ms. Herzog’s family and the people of Easthampton. The Commonwealth would also like to thank Ms. Herzog’s family for all of their support throughout this difficult case,” Covington said.