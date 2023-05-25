EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The meet-and-greet series for Easthampton interim superintendent candidates wrapped up Thursday night in the city.

The final candidate to take part in this series Thursday was Dr. Marlene DiLeo, the current Superintendent at Ware Public Schools. DiLeo has served in this role since 2014, but prior, she served as a Principal for the district for 3 years. Before that, as principal of the Holyoke Morgan Elementary school.

Altogether, her career in education spans more than 25 years. 22News found out what this vacancy in Easthampton is of interest to her. “Making sure people are safe, whether your overseeing the budget, oversight daily initiatives and running’s of a building, looking to help establish and reestablish the trust of the schools and the learning community, and the community at large.”

Two new members of the school committee will also be chosen on May 31 to assist in the interim superintendent search process. Interviews for that will be from June 3 to 5.