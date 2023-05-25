EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton has partnered with GoNetspeed to provide fiber internet to residents and businesses.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and the service will be available to some residents as early as the beginning of next year. GoNetspeed is funding the $3.6 million project, installing fiber internet infrastructure across the city. More than 9,000 homes and businesses will have the opportunity to choose fiber internet once the project is complete.

“Easthampton is grateful for the investment that GoNetspeed is making in our community and our future. Through this partnership, we are able to ensure that internet connectivity is broadly available in a time when it is a necessity for our daily lives,” said Nicole LaChapelle, Mayor of the City of Easthampton. “We are pleased to soon have access to GoNetspeed’s reliable, affordable, and high-speed fiber internet.”

“In recent years, we have seen and experienced the increased need for broader access to more broadband options,” said Karin Moyano Camihort, Easthampton IT Director. “Residents throughout Easthampton deserve access to internet service that will provide an improved quality of life. Without choice and more competition, communities like ours will be left behind from a technological standpoint. We are thrilled to see the impact of GoNetspeed’s service as they prepare to provide our community with another choice and more provider competition.”

GoNetspeed is also planning to work with other surrounding communities in the future to provide fiber internet, up to 1 Gbps, to western Massachusetts residents.

“Many communities throughout Central and Western Massachusetts do not have access to high-speed fiber internet, just like Easthampton. In order for communities to thrive, they must have access to more service options that will improve each individual’s online experience,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “We look forward to ensuring that Easthampton and its residents are equipped with an infrastructure that will support their continued growth and economic development.”