EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Easthampton’s City Hall building will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Nicole LaChapelle’s office, the reason cited was poor air quality in the building that is expected to become worse during an anticipated heat wave this week. City Hall will be closed to the public and non-essential staff.

The building recently has had issues with the cooling system and HVAC work is being done to upgrade the system.

While the building is closed there will be some services available to the public:

Online Payments: The public can make bill payments conveniently through our online

payment portal unipaygold.unibank.com/customerinfo.aspx USPS Payments: Bill payments can also be made by traditional mail using the USPS at

the address provided on the bills. Drop Box: For those who prefer to make in-person payments, a secure drop box is

available at the City Hall entrance for convenient drop-off.

The building is expected to be open for business on Thursday, July 27.