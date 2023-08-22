EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton City Hall is set to re-open Wednesday after being closed for almost a month.

According to Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, services were temporarily relocated after the building closed on July 24.

The closure has lasted several weeks due to safety concerns with its air quality. In a statement to 22news, Mayor LaChapelle said, “Easthampton City Hall opens tomorrow with higher air circulation and quality, deserved by the public and staff. The extended closure was unforeseen but ends with the original goal, a healthier building.”