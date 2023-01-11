EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Residents of Easthampton can now order harm reduction products through the city’s Health Department.

Available products to start will be naloxone (commonly known as Narcan), fentanyl testing strips,

condoms, rapid COVID-19 tests, face masks, and hand sanitizer. Items can be ordered anonymously and picked up at a drop-box located outside of the Health Department.

The effort is to help reduce overdose deaths, and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Health Director Bri Dupras comments, “We want residents to feel comfortable requesting items such as fentanyl testing strips and naloxone. Accidental overdoses happen here in Easthampton, and it is important to decrease that risk by never using alone, checking for the presence of fentanyl, and having naloxone available. The Health Department has access to these items through grants and the Department of Public Health. We want the public to know these products are available and free to them.”

Items can be ordered by filling out a form here and will be filled within 48 hours of the request. Informational cards with step-by-step instructions will be included in all requests for naloxone and fentanyl testing strips, as well as local resources.