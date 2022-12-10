EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The online auction for the items inside the Center/Pepin School is ongoing and Saturday there was a pre-view of everything available.

In conjunction with Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, the auction includes 691 separate lots of items including office equipment, classroom furnishings, student and teacher desks, and more.

Before the conclusion of the online auction on Sunday at 4 p.m., Raucher Brothers invited everyone from the public inside the schools to get an in person look at what they can get online.

Donald Raucher, owner of Racuher Brothers Auctioneers, told 22News, “There’s everything; there’s chairs, there’s desks, there’s white boards, there’s cafateria equipment. It’s quite a lot of stuff and the city is really hoping that the local people that can use it, can come buy it, and come get it at a decent price.”

For more information you can visit their website.