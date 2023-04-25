EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The search for a school superintendent continues in Easthampton Tuesday evening.

The school committee meeting is being held Tuesday and many in Easthampton are tuned in to the Zoom call after all that has transpired in the last few weeks.

It’s been a long few weeks in Easthampton. First came the rescinded offer to Vito Perrone allegedly for using the term ‘Ladies’ as a salutation in an email.

Then the committee decided to offer Erica Faginski-Stark the position which she then withdrew her candidacy. The school’s Gay-Straight Alliance expressed concerns over what they call “conservative transphobic rhetoric” that Faginski-Stark posted to her personal Facebook account.

Now, the School Committee is back to step one with Tuesday’s meeting likely a contentious one.

“We are going to discuss our next steps, we are going to take a vote on those next steps, somebody will probably get a phone call with an offer and then we would have to move into an executive session to discuss,” said Easthampton School Committee member Laurie Garcia.

As the search continues on, some in the community still have frustrations with how everything has transpired up until this point. For former public school teacher Marvin Ward, he still has frustrations about why Perrone didn’t get the job.

“I just don’t understand the person who really wanted to come here most and who had already been here for so many years and given good service teachers and everybody else liked him… why he’s out of the picture all of a sudden over something silly,” said Ward.

The committee is now considering all options including the third superintendent finalist, Jonathan Bruno, or going with an interim superintendent.