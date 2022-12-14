EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tavern on the Hill is reopening this Monday after it was damaged in a fire this summer.

They’re looking forward to getting back to a routine after a moment that’s been months in the making.

“I wouldn’t say it was devastating but it was shocking,” Amy Guyette Co-Owner, Tavern on the Hill told 22News.

Guyette doesn’t remember driving up Mount Tom to her business on August 13th, after she received a phone call that there was a fire. She said the official cause of the fire was a spark from the smoker.

It took police and fire a matter of minutes to put out the fire that started in this corner but it took months to do the repairs.

“I was initially like ‘oh it’s just one spot we’ll be fine. We’ll be up and running in a month or so.’ And then we spoke with the insurance adjuster and he was like ‘don’t get your hopes up,'” Guyette said.

Four months later Guyette is getting the final details ready to open up the restaurant on Monday. Featuring new paint, new flooring, and new décor. But the restaurant will look a lot like what customers have come to love.



One of the touches that largely remained the same, the wood paneling along the wall which Guyette said her father put up. He passed away in 2013.

“This wall they had to redo so they just matched it and they did a great job matching it but it honestly would have been devastating if the whole place had gone up. Just so much of him his here and just so much of our lives have been here,” Guyette said.

Her message to her customers who have been supportive through it all?

“Just thank you to everybody who has reached out and who has been routing for us. We’re excited to get back,” said Guyette.

And Amy said insurance was able to help them maintain their staff who also helped with getting the place back up and running.