Easthampton’s CitySpace awarded $35-K for Old Town Hall restoration

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– CitySpace will be receiving a much needed monetary boost for the restoration project of Old Town Hall in Easthampton.

The Beveridge Family Foundation has awarded $35,000 to support the effort of turning the building into a center of the arts for the city of Easthampton and western Massachusetts. Old Town Hall, built in 1869, is a historic building centrally located in downtown Easthampton.

CitySpace began the project in 2006 on the first floor. The plan was to create affordable space for arts organizations and creative businesses in one location in Easthampton’s Main Street Historic District. They are currently working to raise funds to convert the unused second-floor 3500 square-foot hall into a flexible, accessible 350-seat performing arts and community space for performances, concerts, and community events. Renovations also will include a new box office, elevator, entryway, theatrical lighting, and sound and projection systems.

“From the beginning of our campaign, the Beveridge Foundation has been incredibly generous and encouraging of CitySpace for the restoration of Old Town Hall. We are deeply thankful and honored for the Foundation’s growing support to create a vibrant destination for the performing arts for our Western Massachusetts community,” said Burns Maxey, CitySpace Board President.

To date, more than $4 million in grants and contributions have been received for the $6.9 million project. CitySpace plans to begin renovations in late 2022 and the organization seeks further support to complete the project.