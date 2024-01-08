EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Collections Office in Easthampton will be temporarily closed until Thursday due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases among staff.

According to the City of Easthampton, this temporary closure is for the safety and well-being of their employees and residents. During this closure, bill payments can still be conveniently processed through alternative methods.

There are secure drop boxes available at City Hall. If you choose this method, make sure that payments are security sealed in an envelope with relevant details.

Their online payment portal remains in operation, where you can conveniently submit payments through the website.

For USPS, traditional main-in payments are also accepted and can be mailed to 50 Payson Avenue.

For any urgent assistance or questions, it is being asked to contact Lindsi Sekula, the Executive Assistant at lsekula@easthamptonma.gov or 413-529-1400.