EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – ValleyBike operations in western Massachusetts are on pause until a new vendor takes over.

It was announced last week that the program’s previous service provider filed for bankruptcy.

The City of Northampton on behalf of the eight western Massachusetts bike share communities had tried negotiating a deal that would allow the rental program to continue this summer but was unsuccessful.

22News spoke to a resident of Easthampton which has five ValleyBike stations about how this could impact the cities and towns involved in the bike-rental program.

“I’m concerned with that, I hope that it is available. If it’s an accessible resource for people to ride a bicycle that they don’t own to get from A to B that seems like a really positive thing that I’d love to be able to use.” Derek Roguski of Easthampton

The City of Northampton along with the other participating municipalities intends to search for a new operator who can manage the system effectively.

