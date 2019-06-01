Education fund named after Northampton principal

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The principal of the Jackson Street School now has an education fund named for her.

A public education fund, named in honor of Principal Gwen Agna, is one of four funds that contribute to the Northampton Education Foundation endowment to benefit schools in the district.

Agna enters her final year as Principal at Jackson Street School after working in public education for more than 40 years. She also received a citation from State Senator Jo Comerford recognizing her for her years of service.

The fund will be available to all Northampton Public Schools through grants.

“Well it means tremendously a lot to me personally and professionally because my work has been dedicated to public education,” said Agna.

Mandy Gerry, Co-President of the Northampton Education Foundation, told 22News, “When we found out about her retirement, it was really important for us to honor her, and she felt like it was really important for us to honor her through a fund that would benefit the entire district.”

Agna told 22News she was honored to be recognized as a representative for all public educators and a voice to say funding is needed.

The NEF has almost reached its goal of $1 million. Their campaign ends in December of this year.

