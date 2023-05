EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Police and Fire Departments helped rescue an elder dog that was trapped under a deck.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, crews were called to help assist homeowners with their elder dog that was trapped under their deck.

Photo courtesy of the Easthampton Fire Department

Crews were able to safely make a few cuts into the deck and the homeowners were reunited with the dog without any injuries.