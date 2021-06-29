Elderly bicyclist injured in Northampton accident

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police are investigating an accident that involved a bicyclist and a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to the accident on Pine Street around 1:40 p.m. Monday. A 71-year-old man riding a bicycle was sent to the hospital for evaluation. A photo shared by Northampton police shows extensive damage to the vehicle’s front window.

The accident remains under investigation by the Northampton Police Department’s reconstruction and detective bureaus.