HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple in their 70s were taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Sunday.

On Sunday, at approximately 4:43 p.m., Hadley Police, Fire, and Action Ambulance were sent to the area of 100 Mill Valley Road for a report of two pedestrians that were struck by a vehicle. The driver that was involved in the accident stayed at the accident until the police arrived.

The married couple from Chicopee were hit as they were crossing the street from Maple Valley Creamer and taken to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries.

It is believed that the driver, a 27-year-old man from Chicopee, was distracted at the time of the crash, which was reported by several witnesses. The driver’s identity has not been released nor if he been arrested or charged.