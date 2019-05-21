Election Day in Hatfield, Southampton

Residents of two Hampshire County communities are voting in their annual town elections Tuesday.



Multiple town offices are on the ballot in both Hatfield and Southampton, but there are only a couple of contested races in each community.



In Hatfield, there is a contested race for school committee and for an open five-year term on the planning board.



In Southampton, there is a contested race for a seat on the select board, as well as for water commissioner.



